Budget 2021: Big push to infra; highway sector gets record 1.18 lakh crore

To provide a major boost to infrastructure in the country and create jobs, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced ₹1.18 lakh crore financial allocation for the highways sector. "I am... providing an enhanced outlay of ₹1,18,101 lakh crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, of which ₹1,08,230 crore is for capital, the highest ever," said Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget on Monday.