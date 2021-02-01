Budget 2021: Caps tax exemption on EPF, VPF

This would prevent high earners from enjoying tax exempt interest by contributing money to VPF. “Instances have come to the notice where some employees are contributing huge amounts to these funds and entire interest accrued/received on such contributions is exempt from tax under clause (11) and clause (12) of section 10 of the Act. This exemption without any threshold benefits only those who can contribute a large amount to these funds as their share," said the Memorandum to the Budget.