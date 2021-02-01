Subscribe
Home >Budget >News >Budget 2021: Centre allocates 73K cr to MGNREGA for next fiscal
Photo: PTI

Budget 2021: Centre allocates 73K cr to MGNREGA for next fiscal

1 min read . 09:46 PM IST PTI

  • The budget allocated is over 34% less than the revised estimate of 1,11,500 crore for 2020-21
  • Talking about the Budget, Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Tomar said it aims at making India a self-reliant nation

The Centre has allocated 73,000 crore to the rural employment guarantee programme MGNREGA for the next fiscal 2021-22, substantially lower than the actual expenditure of 1.11 lakh crore in the current fiscal which included an additional 40,000 crore for the scheme given by the government in the wake of the pandemic's impact on the economy.

The Centre had allocated 40,000 crore to MGNREGA as part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

As per a detailed financial statement, the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday has allocated 73,000 crore, over 34% less than the revised estimate of 1,11,500 crore for 2020-21. The budgetary estimate for 2020-21 was 61,500 crore.

For all other major flagship welfare schemes under the Rural Development Ministry, the allocation for the 2021-22 fiscal increased from the revised estimate for the current 2020-21 fiscal.

The allocation for the rural roads scheme -- Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana -- increased to 15,000 crore from 13,700 crore, whereas the funds allocated to the National Rural Livelihood Mission jumped by more than 48% to 13,677 crore from 9,210 crore in the period under review.

Talking about the budget, Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Tomar said it aims at making India a self-reliant nation.

In terms of budgetary allocation, there has been an increase of 11,500 crore in allocation to MGNREGA to 73,000 crore from 61,500 crore during the period under review.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

