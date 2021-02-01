Budget 2021: Depositors of failed, stressed banks to get access to funds faster

New Delhi: Bank customers won’t have to wait for a stressed institution to be liquidated to get funds covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation.

Announcement

In her Budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said depositors will be able to get funds covered under the deposit insurance while the bank is under stress. This will be to the extent of the deposit insurance cover, which is now at ₹5 lakh.

Also Read | How India can fight vaccine hesitancy

The move will help depositors of failed and stressed banks to access funds fasters.

Implication

If the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) puts a bank under watch by suspending some of its activities, depositors can still get access to funds immediately. They don’t have to wait for the bank to be either merged, or sold or liquidated to be able to use their money with the bank.

Based on her speech, the money paid to depositors while the bank is under stressed will be via deposit insurance.

Context

In the past two calendar years, RBI had put some large banks under watch. When the regulator does this, it doesn’t allow the bank to pay out money to its customers or offer loans.

In some cases like Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited and Yes Bank, the government had allowed limited withdrawal for specific purposes such as health emergencies and towards the cost of higher education.

However, in the case of Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, initially, RBI allowed depositors to withdraw only a small amount ( ₹1,000) and gradually increased it on several occasions. The limit is still way below what is covered under the deposit insurance.

For depositors to access their funds in PMC Bank, they will need to wait either for the bank to be merged or liquidated. It has been about 17 months since RBI had superseded the Board of PMC Bank. There has been no resolution yet.

Yet in cases of smaller co-operative banks in the past, the regulator had restricted withdrawal under any circumstances.

Even when a bank goes under liquidation; it’s a time consuming process before which depositors can get funds under the deposit insurance.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via