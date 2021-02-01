Budget 2021: Education gets 93,224 cr, 8,100 cr more than revised estimates

Budget 2021: Education gets ₹93,224 cr, ₹8,100 cr more than revised estimates2 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 06:57 PM IST
The Education Ministry was originally allocated ₹99,311.52 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal, which was eventually revised to ₹85,089.07 crore as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and classes were ordered shut to prevent the spread of the virus
NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Education has been allocated ₹93,224.31 crore in the 2021-22 Budget, an increase of more than ₹8,100 crore from the revised estimates for the current fiscal.
The Ministry was originally allocated ₹99,311.52 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal, which was eventually revised to ₹85,089.07 crore as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and classes were ordered shut to prevent the spread of the virus.
Budget 2021: Big push to infra; highway sector gets record ₹1.18 lakh crore2 min read . 07:10 PM IST
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman announces ₹ 18,000 cr scheme for public transport in urban areas1 min read . 07:10 PM IST
Budget 2021: Over 15000 schools to be strengthened as per new NEP2 min read . 07:10 PM IST
Budget 2021: Education gets ₹93,224 cr, ₹8,100 cr more than revised estimates1 min read . 06:57 PM IST
According to the union budget announced on Monday, the Department of School Education has received ₹54,873.66 crore as against ₹59,845 crore allocated in the last Budget, a drop of ₹4971.34 crore.
The ministry’s school education scheme Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan saw its allocation reduced to ₹31,050.16 crore from 38,750.50 crore in the current fiscal.
Funds for the National Scheme for Incentive to Girls for Secondary Education have been reduced to just ₹1 crore from ₹110 crore in the current fiscal.
The funds for the Kendriya Vidyalayas, however, have been increased from ₹5,516 crore to ₹6,800 crore.
The budget allocation to Navodaya Vidyalayas has also been increased by ₹500 crore. A sum of ₹3,300 crore was allocated to Navodaya Vidyalayas this fiscal, which has been raised to ₹3,800 crore for the upcoming fiscal.
The mid-day meal scheme saw an increase of ₹500 crore as the total allocation has been raised to ₹11,500 crore from ₹11,000 in 2020-21.
However, the Department of Higher Education, which received ₹39,466.52 crore last Budget, has been allocated ₹38350.65 crore for 2021-22, registering a dip of ₹1115.87 crore.
The budget for the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) has been reduced from ₹2200 crore to ₹1 crore.
The allocation for world-class institutions has been increased from ₹500 crore to ₹1,710 crore. Similarly, the fund for scholarships for college and university students has been increased from ₹141 crore to ₹207 crore.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.