The budget allocation to Navodaya Vidyalayas has been increased by ₹ 500 crore. A sum of ₹ 3,300 crore was allocated to Navodaya Vidyalayas this fiscal, which has been raised to ₹ 3,800 crore for the upcoming fiscal

Budget 2021: Education gets ₹ 93,224 cr, ₹ 8,100 cr more than revised estimates

06:57 PM IST

PTI

The Education Ministry was originally allocated ₹99,311.52 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal, which was eventually revised to ₹85,089.07 crore as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and classes were ordered shut to prevent the spread of the virus