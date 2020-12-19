OPEN APP
Budget 2021: FM holds pre-budget consultations with captains of industry, trade

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2020, 12:59 PM IST Staff Writer

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday held her ninth pre-Budget consultation with the captains of industry, services and trade in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2021-22.

Apart from Sitharaman, Finance Secretary Dr AB Pandey, Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan, DEA Secretary Tarun Bajaj and Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian were also present in the meeting held in Delhi.

"Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman holding her 9th Pre-Budget consultations with captains of industry, services and trade in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, in New Delhi today," the Ministry of Finance tweeted.


"Along with Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman, Finance Secretary Dr AB Pandey; Secretary, Expenditure, Shri TV Somanathan; Secretary, DEA, Shri Tarun Bajaj; CEA Shri @SubramanianKri besides other senior officials are also present in the meeting," it added.

Earlier, Sitharaman had held pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders of the social sector and top industrialists.

