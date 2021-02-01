FM Sitharaman's post- Budget 2021 remarks: 'We've spent, spent and spent'

"This Budget comes at a time when all of us decided to give impetus to the economy and that impetus, we thought, would be qualitatively spent and give necessary demand push if we choose to spend big on infrastructure," said Sitharaman said post her Budget speech, which has been dubbed as one of the most crucial budgets tabled in the Parliament in recent years as it comes in the wake of novel coronavirus crisis, whose spread has left national economies and businesses counting the costs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}