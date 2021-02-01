OPEN APP
Home >Budget >News >Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman announces 18,000 cr scheme for public transport in urban areas
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)

Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman announces 18,000 cr scheme for public transport in urban areas

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 07:10 PM IST PTI

While presenting Union Budget 2021-22, FM Sitharaman said the government would work towards raising the share of public transport in urban areas through expansion of metro rail network and augmentation of city bus service

NEW DELHI : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced 18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.

While presenting Union Budget 2021-22, she said the government would work towards raising the share of public transport in urban areas through expansion of metro rail network and augmentation of city bus service.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"A new scheme will be launched at a cost of 18,000 crore to support augmentation of public bus transport services," she said.

It will facilitate deployment of innovative public private partnership (PPP) models to enable private sector players to finance, acquire, operate and maintain over 20,000 buses.

The scheme will boost the automobile sector, provide fillip to economic growth, create employment opportunities for the youth and enhance ease of mobility for urban residents.

It may be noted that metro train services are expanding all across the country at a rapid pace. Total 702 km of conventional metro is operational and another 1,016 km of metro and regional rapid transit system (RRTS) is under construction in 27 cities.

While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said the government plans to deploy two new technologies -- 'MetroLite' and 'MetroNeo' --to provide metro rail systems at much lesser cost with same experience, convenience and safety in tier-2 cities and peripheral areas of tier-1 cities.

The Budget proposed central counterpart funding to Kochi Metro Railway Phase-II of 11.5 km at a cost of 1,957.05 crore, Chennai Metro Railway Phase –II of 118.9 km at a cost of 63,246 crore.

Besides, it proposed such funding to Bengaluru Metro Railway Project Phase 2A and 2B of 58.19 km at a cost of 14,788 crore, Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Nashik Metro at a cost of 5,976 crore and 2,092 crore, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout