Home >Budget >News >Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman recalls Indian cricket team's 'spectacular success in Australia'
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister, center, Anurag Thakur, India's finance and corporate affairs minister, left, and other members of the finance ministry leave the North Block of the Central Secretariat building in New Delhi, India, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. India's annual budget on Monday will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chance to spur demand and investments in an economy�cratered�by the world's second-biggest coronavirus outbreak. Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg

Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman recalls Indian cricket team's 'spectacular success in Australia'

2 min read . 11:40 AM IST Staff Writer

'In this spirit, I can't help but recall the joy that we as a Cricket loving nation felt after Team India's recent spectacular success in Australi,' the finance minister said

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the ninth budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the Lok Sabha.

FM Sitharaman began her Budget 2021-22 speech by saying that the preparation of the budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before.

Along with that, Sitharaman also remembered the Indian cricket team victory's in Australia.

"In this spirit, I can't help but recall the joy that we as a Cricket loving nation felt after Team India's recent spectacular success in Australi," the finance minister said.

During this year's first radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said: "This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork were inspiring."

On January 19, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved after an injury-ravaged young Indian team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the fourth Test to win the series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

Meanwhile, FM Sitharaman also said that the government's Aatmanirbhar packages totalling 27.1 lakh crore to deal with the COVID pandemic, accelerated the pace of structural reforms.

In the first-ever paperless Union Budget, Sitharaman also proposed the introduction of the Aatmanirbhar health programme with an outlay of 64,180 crore.

This will be in addition to the national health mission, she said.

The finance minister also said India has two COVID-19 vaccines and two more will be launched.

She noted that the government has stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor.

