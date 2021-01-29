Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament today

In the aftermath of a chaotic year brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament today.

The Economic Survey, which will be tabled two days before the Union Budget 2021 is presented, provides a summary of the annual economic development across the country during the financial year.

The Economic Survey 2020-21 will be presented on the opening day of the budget session of Parliament.

The annual survey analyses the trends in infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, money supply, foreign exchange reserves and other factors having an impact on the Indian economy and the budget.

The Economic Survey also puts out economic growth forecasts, provides justification and detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate. Sometimes, it also argues for some specific reform measures.

The Union Budget 2021 will be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV. Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press meet at 2.30 pm today in the national capital after the presentation of Economic Survey 2020-21 by the Finance Minister in Parliament.

The Budget session will begin today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament.

The first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Members of Parliament have been asked to undergo an RT-PCR test against the novel coronavirus before the start of the Budget session.

The Budget session is also going to witness acrimonious scenes, with the opposition parties all set to corner the Centre on issues like recession, job losses, handling of coronavirus crisis, India-China border row and the WhatsApp chat leaks of journalist Arnab Goswami.

