Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Atmanirbhar Health Yojana during Union Budget 2021. The new scheme will have a financial allocation of ₹64,180 crore over six years, announced finance minister. This will be in addition to the National Health Mission, said Sitharaman.

"Even at the outset investment in health infrastructure in this budget increased substantially progressively as institutions observe more. Taking a holistic approach, we focus on strengthening three areas- preventing, curative and well being. Health system a new Centrally sponsored scheme PM Atmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana will be launched with an outlay of ₹64,180 crore," she said.

"Over six years, this will develop the capacity for primary, secondary, and tertiary care health systems and strengthen national institutions and create new institutions to cater and cure new and emerging diseases. This will be in addition to the National Health Mission," she added.

Around 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres to be set up across the country, Sitharaman said. The integrated public health laboratories will be set up in each district, 3,382 block public health units in 11 states, she mentioned.

The Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 mission to be launched at outlay of ₹1.41 lakh crore over five years, Sitharaman said.

The FY22 health and well-being spend has been pegged at 2.23 lakh crore, Sitharaman said. Of this, ₹35,000 crore has been earmarked for the COVID-19 vaccine, she said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via