Budget 2021: Getting India back on the growth track

The backdrop to this year’s budget makes it imperative that the government comes up with a sound plan to revive the economy. The primary imperative is growth. A weak economy invites external aggression and breeds internal conflicts. As China’s example shows, a nation’s clout springs as much from its wealth as from its military might. Growing wealth on a sustained basis is also critical if we want the animal spirits of Indian industry to revive, so that industrialists feel confident enough to make green-field investments, and are able to create jobs at scale. Unless that happens, the economic aspirations of our youth can easily turn into political frustrations.