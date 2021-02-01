Budget 2021: Govt committed to welfare of farmers, says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has started her Budget 2021 speech in the Parliament. FM Sitharaman said that the preparation of the Budget 2021-22 was undertaken in circumstances like never before.

Presenting the ninth budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the Lok Sabha, FM Sitharaman said that the Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers.

"The MSP regime has undergone a change to assure price that is at least 1.5 times the cost of production across all commodities," the Finance Minister said.

"43.36 lakh wheat growing farmers benefited from govt procurement under MSP as against 35.57 lakh previously," the FM said.

"Amount paid to farmers for wheat procurement was increased. ₹75,060 crore paid to farmers for wheat procurement in 2020-21," says Sitharaman.

"Agri procurement has increased steadily, benefiting farmers," says the FM amid opposition slogan shouting against three farm laws.

In her Budget 2021 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in insurance sector has been increased from 49% to 74%.

Atmanirbhar Bharat schemes announced in 2020 were like five mini budgets themselves, said the Finance Minister. The FM added that two more coronavirvaccines will arrive.

In her Budget 2021 speech, FM Sitharaman said the budget proposals rest on six pillars. These are Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D, and Minimum Government, and Maximum Governance.

