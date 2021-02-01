Budget 2021: Govt could privatise small PSU banks to begin with, say analysts

Mumbai: The government is likely to roll out the maiden privatisation plan with stake sales in two small public sector banks - Punjab & Sind Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, according to analysts.

In a landmark budget speech on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman said that the government plans to privatise two public sector banks along with IDBI bank in the next financial year. She also said that the government will bring legislative changes in this parliamentary session to enable the divestment plan.

After the merger of 13 public sector banks into five last year, Sitharaman was expected to make a policy announcement on privatisation of state-owned banks in this year’s budget as a first step towards overhauling the banking industry. During the speech she however did not specify the names of the banks which the government is looking to divest or how much it would divest.

Analysts are expecting the government to test the water with privatising the small state-run banks which had been kept out of the ambit of merger last year.

Among the 6 banks which were not part of the merger, P&S Bank and Bank of Maharashtra are the most likely candidates as much of the clean-up of the balance sheets have already taken place. These banks have also received significant capital infusion from the government over the last few years which has helped resolve their bad loan book. BoM’s gross NPA as a percentage of total assets stands at 7.69% at the end of second quarter whereas P&S bank’s gross NPA stands at 5.87%.

Punjab and Sind Bank in fact was the only bank to receive capital infusion worth Rs5,500 crore in the current fiscal year. Bank of Maharashtra on the other hand exited the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework after having received nearly ₹7800 crore of capital in fiscal years 2018 and 2019.

“Given the 6 banks kept out of merger, 3 are under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) – Indian Overseas Bank, Central bank and UCO bank. These banks are unlikely to be offered for privatisation due to poor investor demand. Further the government is unlikely to consider Bank of India owing to its large size," said Anil Gupta, vice-president, sector head-financial sector ratings, ICRA.

That said concerns remain on how the government will go about with the execution as lowering the sovereign support could affect the depositor confidence in these banks. Many successive governments had promised to privatise state-owned banks, but it was never mooted for fear of being politically sensitive. Stock market cheered the announcement with Bank Nifty galloping 8.26% led by stocks like ICICI bank which soared 13% and State bank of India which jumped 11%.

“With regards to the financial sector update, the government’s divestment of stakes in two public sector banks (PSBs) is credit negative for the banks involved, as it will reduce ongoing government support for them. Nevertheless, privatization can make those banks more market-oriented, which will be positive for the industry as a whole," said Moody’s Investors Service.

The privatisation of these weak banks is expected to save the government the need to infuse further capital in these banks. It is also expected to bring in more private capital and efficiency in the sector. Between FY15 and FY20, the Centre had infused as much as ₹3.2 lakh crore to shore up the capital of the bad loan-saddled state-run banks. However the performance of the banks is yet to see any improvement according to RBI’s Financial Stability Report, the gross non-performing assets of public sector banks is expected to jump to 17.6% by September 2021 in a severe stress scenario from 9.7% in September 2020.

“For the first time, this is a bold statement in the budget. Consolidation can only help to a certain extent. So unless you start rationalising and bring in more efficiency post-consolidation, which in the current framework it’s unlikely to happen. After consolidating whatever was there, what is left to do is privatise. They could privatise better-performing banks so that they realise good disinvestment value," said Ashvin Parikh, managing partner at consulting firm Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via