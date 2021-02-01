Budget 2021: Govt could privatise small PSU banks to begin with, say analysts

The privatisation of these weak banks is expected to save the government the need to infuse further capital in these banks. It is also expected to bring in more private capital and efficiency in the sector. Between FY15 and FY20, the Centre had infused as much as ₹3.2 lakh crore to shore up the capital of the bad loan-saddled state-run banks. However the performance of the banks is yet to see any improvement according to RBI’s Financial Stability Report, the gross non-performing assets of public sector banks is expected to jump to 17.6% by September 2021 in a severe stress scenario from 9.7% in September 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}