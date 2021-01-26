Budget 2021: Govt may not use FY21 as the base for allocations

NEW DELHI : The Union finance ministry will not use Budget FY21 as the base for deciding allocations for various ministries in the upcoming Budget FY22, as the government has made large-scale expenditure switching among departments in the current fiscal year prioritizing spending amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“FY21 was an extraordinary year and cannot be used as a base year. We may use FY20 as the base year for resource allocation for FY22," a senior finance ministry official said under condition of anonymity.

According to the budget estimates of FY21, total expenditure was set to increase 12.7% to ₹30.4 trillion. However, as the pandemic battered the economy during the year, the government made substantial reallocations within various ministries. For example, the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution has already overshot its budget allocations (113%), the ministry of rural development (120%), while the ministry of culture has spent 39% of its allocation by end November.

Former chief statistician of India Pronab Sen said it is a sensible thing to do. “FY21 is an abnormal year and if you use it as a base and apply historical trends to it, you get abnormal numbers. One of the ways to proceed is to pretend that it never happened. If you are doing one-year extrapolation, which is what you always do, you use the previous year and extrapolate for the coming year. Now, you can use two years or three years extrapolation. So, you are extrapolating for two years using FY20 as the base year," he added.

Sen said the FY22 budget should signal a return to the normal.

“During the course of FY21, you had reallocations happening. For some sectors you have cut back and for some sectors you have increased allocations. These were emergency kind of measures. We should now go back to the normal," he added.

The 15th Finance Commission also faced a similar challenge while estimating its resource devolutions to the state governments. FFC chairman N.K. Singh last year said that while the preceding year is usually taken as the base year for making growth and fiscal projections for the next five years by Finance Commissions, the large-scale disruption expected in FY21 may make it ineligible to be considered as a base year. “One suggestion is to take growth assumptions for the first six months of FY22 and make that the base year. Another one was to take an average of the GDP growth of last three years as the base year," he added.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her third budget on 1 February under the shadow of the pandemic. She has already raised expectations terming the Budget to be one like “never-before" and is likely to focus on announcing policy measures to support nascent economic recovery. The Indian economy is officially projected to contract by a record 7.7% in FY21 for the first time in 41 years with National Statistical Organisation assuming 0.6% growth in the second half (October-March) of FY21.

