Budget 2021: Govt may not use FY21 as the base for allocations

Former chief statistician of India Pronab Sen said it is a sensible thing to do. “FY21 is an abnormal year and if you use it as a base and apply historical trends to it, you get abnormal numbers. One of the ways to proceed is to pretend that it never happened. If you are doing one-year extrapolation, which is what you always do, you use the previous year and extrapolate for the coming year. Now, you can use two years or three years extrapolation. So, you are extrapolating for two years using FY20 as the base year," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}