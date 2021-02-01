Budget 2021: Govt proposes massive spending commitments to infra, plans new DFI

Mumbai: The government on Monday announced the creation of a new Development Finance Institution (DFI) to spearhead its investment into India’s physical infrastructure space.

Announcement

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will capitalise the DFI with ₹20,000 crore, allowing it to leverage debt of up to ₹5 lakh crore to provide much-needed financing to the capital-starved sector.

The minister also announced a massive push into asset recycling, a fund-raising route the government has experimented with in the last few years that allows it to raise funds by privatising public infrastructure assets and directing the proceeds into new large infrastructure projects. A national monetisation pipeline that will maintain a dashboard of public asset monetisation and will track its progress to investors will be launched. Under this, comes the launch of two infrastructure investment trusts (InvIT) from the National Highways Authority of India and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Besides this, assets from the Railways under the upcoming dedicated freight corridors, oil and gas pipelines from GAIL, IOCL and HPCL, other railway assets, airports in tier 2 and tier 3 towns and public warehouses will also be included for monetisation.

Implication

DFIs are relics from pre-liberalised India that routed domestic savings into a patient capital for infra projects. A DFI’s loan period can last close to a decade, allowing it to wait till a project is financially sustainable to repay, unlike traditional commercial lending that needs to be fully repaid in three to five years to match the average maturity of their term deposits. With DFIs losing favour from the 1990s because of corruption or bureaucratic red tape, large ones - notably IDBI and ICICI - turned into banks. However, a new DFI aimed at providing debt financing to Greenfield infra projects will be able to divert long-term savings into much-needed capital for the infra sector.

Context

The NHAI has successfully monetised two lots of public highways under its toll-operate-transfer model while also readying its new InvIT. Mint had reported earlier this month that NHAI aims to raise ₹10,000 crore in FY22 using the asset recycling route. The government’s other successful asset recycling endeavour was in 2019 when it auctioned six public airports to Adani Enterprises Ltd for 50-year concessions. With the government's target of spending ₹5.54 lakh crore in capital expenditure projects and offering a further ₹2 lakh crore to state governments for capex will together offer a much-needed thrust to the country's infra sector.

