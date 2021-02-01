Budget 2021: Govt proposes massive spending commitments to infra, plans new DFI

The minister also announced a massive push into asset recycling, a fund-raising route the government has experimented with in the last few years that allows it to raise funds by privatising public infrastructure assets and directing the proceeds into new large infrastructure projects. A national monetisation pipeline that will maintain a dashboard of public asset monetisation and will track its progress to investors will be launched. Under this, comes the launch of two infrastructure investment trusts (InvIT) from the National Highways Authority of India and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Besides this, assets from the Railways under the upcoming dedicated freight corridors, oil and gas pipelines from GAIL, IOCL and HPCL, other railway assets, airports in tier 2 and tier 3 towns and public warehouses will also be included for monetisation.