Budget 2021: Govt to notify Sebi as gold exchanges regulator

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Monday said finance ministry will notify Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the capital markets watchdog as regulator for gold exchanges. This was earlier recommended by a committee appointed by the finance ministry under NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand.

The FM proposed to launch a unified securities market code.

The securities market code will include the Sebi Act, Depositories Act and Government Securities Act, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament.

Towards investor protection, the Finance Minister proposed to introduce an investor charter as a right for investors in all financial products.





