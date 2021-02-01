Budget 2021: Govt to provide 35,400 cr for Covid-19 vaccination, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam during her Budget 2021 speech on Monday announced that the government will to provide ₹35,400 crore for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22.

The Finance Minister also added that the government is committed to providing more funds in order to contain the Coronavirus pandemic spread in the country and provide the smooth drive for the vaccination scheme.

FM in her speech added that India has two COVID-19 vaccines available and we expect two more vaccines soon. India currently also has one of the lowest death rate and active cases in the world, she said.

Sitharaman also said that the govt will lay out a ₹64,180 crore spending plan for healthcare over the next six years. This will be spent on primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare, in addition to the National Health Mission, she added. 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres to be set up and integrated public health labs to be set up in each district.

India had earlier in January approved two vaccines -- Oxford's Covishield manufactured by SII and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- for restricted emergency use. The country launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

Sitharaman on Monday began her Budget 2021 speech by saying that the coronavirus pandemic "is the dawn of a new era, one in which India is poised to be a land of new hope".

Sitharaman used her trademark 'Bahi-Khata', a ledger wrapped in a red-coloured cloth, to carry Budget documents as she arrived in Parliament House to present her third straight Budget.

Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, had in July 2019 ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget Briefcase for the traditional Bahi-Khata to carry Union Budget Papers. She used the same last year and again on Monday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via