Budget 2021: Govt to provide 35,400 cr for Covid-19 vaccination, says FM

Sitharaman also said that the govt will lay out a ₹64,180 crore spending plan for healthcare over the next six years. This will be spent on primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare, in addition to the National Health Mission, she added. 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres to be set up and integrated public health labs to be set up in each district.

