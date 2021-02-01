Budget 2021: Govt to set up bad bank, infuse 20,000 crore into PSU banks

At Mint's Road to Recovery webinar panelists had cited the example of Danaharta, a sovereign bad bank created in Malaysia to clean bad loans after it reached unsustainable levels. India, the experts had said, could take a lesson or two from that initiative a build a bad bank with its own set of regulations so that bankers can devote more time to flow of credit instead of only trying to recover legacy bad loans.

