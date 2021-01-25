Budget 2021: Govt to spend 3 trillion to ensure piped water for all

Budget 2021: Govt to spend ₹3 trillion to ensure piped water for all1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 02:26 PM IST
The plan is still under discussion and is likely to be unveiled of Feb.1 as part of the government’s budget for the year starting April 1
India plans to spend ₹3 trillion ($41 billion) to ensure tap water is delivered to every household in the next five years, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The plan is still under discussion and is likely to be unveiled of Feb.1 as part of the government’s budget for the year starting April 1, the people said, asking not to be identified as the proposal is not public.
Budget 2021: Govt to spend ₹3 trillion to ensure piped water for all1 min read . 02:26 PM IST
Govt to offer clarity on tax residence rules for fiscal 20212 min read . 06:25 AM IST
Funding infra to stimulate revival1 min read . 11:39 AM IST
Budget 2021: Govt may introduce coronavirus cess this year1 min read . 24 Jan 2021
The government plans to improve availability of water, modernize sewage treatment plants and better utilize country’s water resources, the people said
The project will be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jal Jeevan mission
A finance ministry spokesman was not immediately available for a comment
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.