Budget 2021: Govt to spend 3 trillion to ensure piped water for all

India plans to spend ₹3 trillion ($41 billion) to ensure tap water is delivered to every household in the next five years, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The plan is still under discussion and is likely to be unveiled of Feb.1 as part of the government’s budget for the year starting April 1, the people said, asking not to be identified as the proposal is not public.

The government plans to improve availability of water, modernize sewage treatment plants and better utilize country’s water resources, the people said

The project will be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jal Jeevan mission

A finance ministry spokesman was not immediately available for a comment

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via