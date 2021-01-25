OPEN APP
Home >Budget >News >Budget 2021: Govt to spend 3 trillion to ensure piped water for all
A slum dweller woman carries drinking water (REUTERS)
A slum dweller woman carries drinking water (REUTERS)

Budget 2021: Govt to spend 3 trillion to ensure piped water for all

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 02:26 PM IST Bloomberg

The plan is still under discussion and is likely to be unveiled of Feb.1 as part of the government’s budget for the year starting April 1

India plans to spend 3 trillion ($41 billion) to ensure tap water is delivered to every household in the next five years, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The plan is still under discussion and is likely to be unveiled of Feb.1 as part of the government’s budget for the year starting April 1, the people said, asking not to be identified as the proposal is not public.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The government plans to improve availability of water, modernize sewage treatment plants and better utilize country’s water resources, the people said

The project will be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jal Jeevan mission

A finance ministry spokesman was not immediately available for a comment

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout