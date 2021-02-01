Budget 2021: Higher customs duties for PCBA, camera modules for mobile phones

NEW DELHI: India will raise customs duty on some mobile phone parts from nil to 2.5%, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced while presenting the Union Budget for fiscal 2021-22 on Monday.

Announcement

Duties on Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), camera modules and connectors have been increased from zero to 2.5%. PCB Assembly and moulded plastic for manufacturing chargers and adapters will now incur duties of 15%, up from 10% earlier. Other input parts will also incur duties of 10%, up from zero earlier, while inputs, parts and sub-parts other than PCBs and Li-Ion cells for manufacturing battery pack will incur duties of 2.5%.

Implication

Higher duties on mobile phone components will likely prompt manufacturers to move more of their manufacturing base into the country. This will help the country increase its value addition in domestic manufacturing of mobile phones. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said, last year, that the domestic value addition for mobile phones should go up to 35-40% by 2025. The government also wants mobile phones to become the largest exported item in India, and that will require more phones and their components to be manufactured here.

Duties on imported parts range from 2.5% to 15% right now, according to Atul Lall, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Dixon Technologies Ltd, one of the largest electronics manufacturers in the country. Lall also noted that the duty hike is minor and will likely not make a big difference to the industry.

Context

India announced its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phones last year. The scheme offers a 4-6% cash incentive for making phones in India. At the moment, the government has approved five international players and five domestic players to receive benefits from the scheme. This includes companies like Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron who manufacture Apple’s iPhones. On the domestic front, Lava, Micromax, Padget Electronics (a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies) and more have been approved.

Electronics manufacturing in India grew from Rs. 1,90,366 crore in 2014 to Rs. 4,58,000 in 2018, according to data from the government from last year. The country’s share in global manufacturing also grew from 1.3% in 2012 to 3% in 2018. Exports grew by 38% year on year, between 2018 and 2019.

