Budget 2021: Higher customs duties for PCBA, camera modules for mobile phones

Higher duties on mobile phone components will likely prompt manufacturers to move more of their manufacturing base into the country. This will help the country increase its value addition in domestic manufacturing of mobile phones. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said, last year, that the domestic value addition for mobile phones should go up to 35-40% by 2025. The government also wants mobile phones to become the largest exported item in India, and that will require more phones and their components to be manufactured here.