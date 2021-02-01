Union Budget 2021 Highlights: FDI in insurance raised to 74% from 49%, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday began her Budget 2021 speech by saying that the coronavirus pandemic "is the dawn of a new era, one in which India is poised to be a land of new hope".
Here are the highlights from Sitharaman's speech:
- During the lockdown last year, PM Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna worth 2.76 lakh crore for the poor and the needy, says FM.
- The risk of not having a lockdown was far too high, says FM.
- The Aatmanirbhar packages introduced by the government were like 5 mini budgets themselves, says FM.
- Today, India has two vaccines available and has begun safeguarding not only its citizens but also those from hundreds of other countries, says FM.
- "The preparation of this budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before, in view of calamities that have affected a country or a region within a country. But what we have endured with Covid-19 to 2020 is sui generis."
- Only 3 times in the past the budget has followed a contraction in Indian economy. This time it's because of a global pandemic like in other countries. The government is fully prepared to support and facilitate the economic reset, says Sitharaman.
- FM Sitharaman quotes Rabindranath Tagore in Budget speech: 'Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark'
- The total financial impact of all Aatmanirbhar Bharat packages, including measures taken by RBI, was about ₹27.1 lakh crore, more than 13% of GDP: FM.
- Since the presentation of last budget on 1 Feb, 2020 there have been five mini-budgets in the form of stimulus packages, says FM.
- ₹64,180 crore will be invested over 6 years to improve primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare. This is in addition to National Health Mission, announces Sitharaman.
- The government stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor, says FM.
- Union Budget 2021: Health outlay to be used to establish critical care units and hospital blocks, says Sitharaman.
- Finance Minister announces outlay of ₹2.87 lakh crore for Jal Jeevan Mission.
- Sitharaman proposes ₹2,217 crore outlay for 42 urban centres to tackle air pollution.
- FM announces ₹35,400 crore for Covid-19 vaccines and said government is committed to provide more if required.
- Sitharaman announces new scrappage policy - 20 years in case of personal vehicles and 15 years in case of commercial vehicles.
- FM says 217 projects worth over ₹1 lakh crore completed under National Infrastructure Pipeline.
- Seven textile parks to come up over three years, says FM.
- Govt will introduce a bill to set-up a development finance institution, capitalised with ₹20,000 crore. A professionally managed DFI is needed for infrastructure financing. A bill will be passed to set up the DFI with a target lending portfolio of ₹5 lakh crore in 3 years, says FM.
- The manufacturing sector needs to grow in double digits on a sustained basis, says FM.
- FY22 outlay (budget estimate) for health & well-being up 138% at ₹2,23,846 crore.
- Government to award 8,500-km of highways by March 2022. 11,000-km of national highway corridor to be completed, says FM. Highway works proposed by the Centre include 3,500 km corridor in Tamil Nadu, 1,100 km in Kerala at an investment of ₹65,000 crore, 675 km in West Bengal at cost of ₹95,000 crore and 1,300 km in Assam in the next 3 years.
- Will work towards raising the share of public transport with an outlay of ₹18,000 crore, says FM.
- Metrolite and Metroneo technologies will be deployed in Tier-2 cities and along the periphery of Tier-1 cities: FM.
- Hydrogen energy mission to be launched by the Indian govt in 2021-22, says FM.
- Scheme to assist Discoms will be launched with an outlay of over ₹3 lakh crore: FM.
- Record ₹1,10,055 crore provided for railways, of which ₹1,07,100 cr for capital expenditure in 2021-22: FM.
- FM proposes sharp increase in capital expenditure for next fiscal. Capital expenditure budget to increase to ₹5.54 lakh cr in FY22 from ₹4.39 lakh cr in RE for FY21.
- Govt to provide ₹2 lakh cr to states and autonomous bodies to meet capital expenditure: FM.
- Railway to monetise dedicated freight corridors, says FM Sitharaman in her Budget speech on monetisation of assets.
- Pipelines of GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and HPCL will be monetised, says FM in Budget for 2021-22.
- PLI scheme with outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore for 5 years starting this fiscal: FM.
- Swachh Bharat 2.0 will be implemented with outlay of ₹1,41,678 crore over 5 years: FM.
- Framework will be put in place to allow electricity consumers to choose from more than one distribution company: FM.
- FM announces 7 port projects worth more than ₹2,000 crore via PPA mode.
- Finance Minister says 100% electrification of broad gauge rail tracks will happen by December 2023.
- Power sector seen many reforms in last six years, 138 GW of installed capacity added, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
- Govt proposes further recapitalisation of state-owned banks, earmarks ₹20,000 crore: FM.
- Free cooking gas LPG scheme Ujjwala to be extended to 1 crore more beneficiaries: FM.
- Govt proposes investor charter across financial products: Sitharaman.
- FDI in insurance increased to 74% from 49%: FM.
- Asset reconstruction and management company to be set up for stressed assets of banks: FM.
- FM announces transport system operator (TSO) for regulating common carrier capacity in gas pipelines to boost gas-based economy.
- In 2021-22 we would bring the IPO of LIC for which I am bringing the requisite amendments in this session itself: FM.
- FY22 farm credit target at ₹16.5 lakh crore. Additional allocations for rural infrastructure and irrigation.
- All divestments announced so far to be completed in FY22. BPCL, CONCOR, Pawan Hans, Air India divestments to be completed in FY22.
- Amount paid to farmers for wheat procurement was increased. ₹75,060 crore paid to farmers for wheat procurement in 2020-21: FM.
- Agri procurement has increased steadily, benefiting farmers, says FM amid opposition slogan shouting against three farm laws.
- 43.36 lakh wheat growing farmers benefited from govt procurement under MSP as against 35.57 lakh previously: FM
- FM says NITI Aayog to be asked to work on next list of central public sector companies for disinvestment.