Budget 2021: How higher FDI cap in insurance will benefit policyholders

Policyholders in tier II and tier III cities are also likely to get a leg up via this move, as the funds infused are expected to help in bridging the demand-supply gap in insurance. “Moreover, the funds infusion will also help in digitization and technology integration in the sector, which is the need of the hour for empowering insurance," said Balachander Sekhar, CEO and co-founder, RenewBuy.com, an online insurance aggregator.

