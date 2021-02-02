Budget 2021 increases tax audit limit to 10 crore, reduces compliance burden

Implication: Every person carrying on business or profession is required to get his accounts audited by an accountant (and file tax audit report) if his total sales/turnover/gross receipts exceed a specified limit. "Last year, i.e., vide Finance Act 2020, such limit for a person carrying on business was increased from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore, subject to a condition that cash receipts and cash payments during the year do not exceed 5% of the total receipts/payments. The Finance Bill 2021 proposes to further increase this limit from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore. Accordingly, any person carrying on business shall now not be required to get his accounts audited by an accountant (and file tax audit report) if his total sales/ turnover/ gross receipts do not exceed ₹10 crore and cash receipts and cash payments during the year do not exceed 5% of total receipts/payments," said Himanshu Parekh, Partner and Head - Corporate and International Tax, KPMG in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}