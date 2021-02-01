Budget 2021: Industry urges govt to roll back duty hike on mobile phone parts

Budget 2021: Industry urges govt to roll back duty hike on mobile phone parts2 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 04:03 PM IST
- PCBA and moulded plastic for manufacturing chargers and adapters will incur duties of 15%, up from 10%. Input parts for mobile chargers, other than PCBA, will attract 10% duty vs zero earlier, while Li-Ion cell parts will have 2.5% duty
NEW DELHI: The electronics industry has opposed the increase in custom duties on some mobile phone parts, announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22.
Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which counts companies like Apple, Foxconn, Lava and Micromax among its members, said the move is against recommendations made by the industry and experts.
“The mobile and electronics sector should have been spared the general removal of exemptions where there was zero percent import duty," Mohindroo said.
"Zero customs duty does not mean zero taxation. These inputs suffer 18% GST also. This increase is also against the consultation held with the industry and the recommendations of the subject ministry and experts. The Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) was not working and exports were weak. That propelled the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the sake of competitiveness to address disabilities. This spate of duties takes us right back, queering the pitch for electronics exports. We request the government to maintain the status quo," he added.
Analysts said the government’s move is likely meant to urge industry players to ramp up manufacturing in India. The government had introduced its PLI scheme last year, approving five Indian and five global manufacturers for the same. The scheme provides 4-6% cash incentives for making mobile phones in India.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, said customs duties on “some mobile phone parts" will increase from nil to 2.5%. Duties on printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), camera modules and connectors have been increased from zero to 2.5%.
PCBA and moulded plastic for manufacturing chargers and adapters will incur duties of 15%, up from 10% earlier. Input parts for mobile chargers (other than PCBA) will also incur duties of 10% now (from zero earlier), while parts for Li-Ion cells will incur duties of 2.5%.
