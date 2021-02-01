Budget 2021: Industry urges govt to roll back duty hike on mobile phone parts

"Zero customs duty does not mean zero taxation. These inputs suffer 18% GST also. This increase is also against the consultation held with the industry and the recommendations of the subject ministry and experts. The Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) was not working and exports were weak. That propelled the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the sake of competitiveness to address disabilities. This spate of duties takes us right back, queering the pitch for electronics exports. We request the government to maintain the status quo," he added.