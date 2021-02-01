Budget 2021: Infra focus, rural push to revive demand

New Delhi: The government's Budget 2021 , in the aftermath of the pandemic, could pave the way for demand revival, much to the benefit of consumer goods companies.

The government kept personal income tax slabs unchanged while boosting spending on various infrastructure projects such as roads, public transportation, bridges, ports etc that could spur job creation and lead to indirect consumption at a time when companies are hoping consumers will spend on more discretionary products.

“The absence of any big negatives to spook sentiments is a big positive in itself. There is no covid cess or increase in tax rates as was being anticipated in the run up to the Budget," said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India Ltd. On the other hand, the government has also proposed to increase investment in the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, helping packaged consumer goods companies further capitalize on rural demand.

“At a time of unprecedented economic stress when the government had little headroom for manoeuvre, the Finance Minister has rightly chosen to focus on higher capital expenditure and investments to pump up the economy. The 34% higher allocation under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund to ₹40,000 crore will hasten development of infrastructure for agri and allied activities, social sectors and rural connectivity. This would go a long way in improving penetration and helping drive consumption of FMCG products in the hinterland," he said.

The budget is growth-oriented, said ITC Ltd’s chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri. “The enhanced capital expenditure, particularly on infrastructure, will create livelihoods and provide an accelerated thrust to the V-shaped recovery trajectory," he said.

The heightened spends on agriculture and rural infrastructure development are aligned to the comprehensive policy interventions aimed at creating competitive agri value chains to raise farm incomes. These augur well for the economy and will spur a virtuous consumption-investment-employment cycle, Puri said.

Demand for consumer goods has remained mixed. Although fast moving consumer goods companies reported a strong December quarter, discretionary products in their portfolio have seen slower offtake.

However, analysts expect job creation via infrastructure projects to help boost the consumption cycle.

“The government has rightly identified the need for structural reforms as a need for long term growth and focus on investment and capex. They have also not taken the easy way out of tinkering with taxes to generate revenue. These investments and infra push will generate a lot of employment which will help boost demand for consumer goods," said Pinakiranjan Mishra, Partner and National leader, Consumer Products and Retail at EY.

To be sure, in 2020 the government announced a string of measures as India emerged from one of the strictest lockdowns. Among them—increasing allocation towards the rural jobs programme—MNREGA. This helped increase liquidity in the hands of rural consumers with large FMCG companies reporting a strong uptick in rural demand.

Mishra said that Budget 2021 will further boost rural economy as government has allocated another ₹10,000 crore for rural infrastructure. Besides, it is developing fishing hubs, integrating 1000 mandis with electronic national market and increasing farm credit – all aimed at a strong rural push, he added.

“The budget enhances allocation to agri-credit and also prioritizes the agricultural and agri-allied sectors. All these measures are expected in generating an increase in rural consumption which is necessary for reviving the Indian economy," said Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami Limited.

Shuchi Bansal contributed to this report

