Budget 2021: Infra focus, rural push to revive demand

“At a time of unprecedented economic stress when the government had little headroom for manoeuvre, the Finance Minister has rightly chosen to focus on higher capital expenditure and investments to pump up the economy. The 34% higher allocation under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund to ₹40,000 crore will hasten development of infrastructure for agri and allied activities, social sectors and rural connectivity. This would go a long way in improving penetration and helping drive consumption of FMCG products in the hinterland," he said.

