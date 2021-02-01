Nitin Baijal, director at Deloitte, said: "The Union Budget announced by Finance Minister had flavours of the past budgets i.e. provide relief to senior citizens and tax HNIs. Going forward senior citizens above the age of 75 years will not be required to to file a income tax return provided they only have pension and interest income and have fulfilled specified criteria. On the other hand interest earned on an accrual basis for employee contribution to PF above 2.5 lacs will now be taxable. Further, income received on ULIPs where annual premium is more than 2.5 lakh will now be taxable and treated at par with equity mutual funds."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}