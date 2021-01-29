'Budget 2021 is next in series of 4-5 mini budgets presented in 2020': PM Modi

Ahead of the beginning of the Budget Session in Parliament on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to give four-five mini-budgets in the form of economic packages in 2020 and expressed confidence that the upcoming budget would also be seen as part of that series.

"This is the Budget Session. Probably for the first time in India's history, the finance minister had to give four-five mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages," PM Modi said.

"So, I am confident that this budget will also be seen as part of the series of the four-five mini budgets," the PM added.

'This decade is very important for bright future of India'

PM Modi, in his remarks to the media, also said that the first session of this decade commenced on Friday and emphasised that this decade is significant for the bright future of India.

"Today commences the first session of this decade. This decade is very important for the bright future of India. A golden opportunity has come before the nation to fulfill the dreams seen by the freedom fighters," PM Narendra Modi said at the Parliament complex today.

PM Modi further said that there should be discussions and presentations of different views in this session.

"This decade should be fully utilised. Keeping this in mind, there should be discussions in this session focussing on the decade - this is expected by the nation. I believe that we will not lag behind in making our contribution for the fulfilment of people's aspiration," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also expressed confidence that MPs will not shy away from contributing to making full use of Parliament for fulfilling people's aspirations.

The Budget Session, which began today ahead of the annual Budget presentation on Monday, is headed for a stormy start with opposition parties vowing to corner the government in protest against the Centre's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, job losses, recession and the farmers' protest.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via