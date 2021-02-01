Budget 2021: Key public health schemes receive insufficient funds

Public health experts believe that the funds allocated towards covid-19 vaccination may fall short in achieving the target of vaccinating people against coronavirus. “Allocation of ₹35,000 crore for COVID vaccination might be insufficient to ensure free, universal and timely vaccination given that it would cost ₹52,000 crores. The allocation for National Health Mission, however, has witnessed a 4.4% increase," said Behar adding that despite frontline health workers such as Anganwadi and Asha workers being at the forefront of the COVID response, the Budget fails to allocate funding for ensuring minimum wage and insurance for all frontline health workers.