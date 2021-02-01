Budget 2021: Language translation mission to local language content development

More and more Indians from tier 2 and tier 3 cities are using online services since the pandemic hit. As a result, several consumer facing businesses and government agencies started offering services in local Indian languages. For instance, Google rolled out new language-centric features across its various platforms such as Search, Maps and Lens. Axis Bank deployed a multi-lingual voice bot named AXAA to handle customer queries and requests. It supported over 10 Indian languages with over 160 dialects.