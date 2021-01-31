Budget 2021 likely to increase food subsidy allocation by 4%-6%: Report

For the 2021/22 fiscal year, India's total outlay toward the food subsidy is expected to cross ₹2.1 trillion ($28.7 billion), but the budgeted allocation is likely to go up by only 4%-6% from ₹1.16 trillion earmarked in the previous year, said the sources with direct knowledge of budget discussions, who asked not to be named as the talks are private.

