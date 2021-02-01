Budget 2021: MHA gets 1,66,547 cr, majority for border forces, census ops

The Ministry of Home Affairs has received an allocation of ₹1,66,547 crore in the 2021-22 budget, an increase of 11.48% from the current fiscal, with a majority of the funds going to the central armed police forces and a substantial amount for census-related works.

According to the budget proposals presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday, ₹30,757 crore has been allocated to Jammu and Kashmir and ₹5,958 crore to Ladakh -- the two newly created Union Territories.

An amount of ₹1,66,547 crore has been allocated for the Ministry of Home Affairs for the fiscal 2021-22 in comparison to ₹1,49,387 crore it had received in 2020-21. ₹1,03,802.52 crore of the fund has been earmarked for the central armed police forces such as the CRPF, the BSF and the CISF, and ₹3,768.28 crore for census operations. The work for the census 2021 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Central sector schemes and projects of the MHA got ₹1,641.12 crore, while ₹481.61 crore has been allocated for disaster management.

The Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been allocated ₹5,317.41 crore, Chandigarh got ₹4,661.12 crore, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu ₹2,204.59 crore, Lakshasweep ₹1,440.56 crore and Puducherry ₹1,729.79 crore.

₹20,729.54 crore has been allocated to the BSF in 2021-22, in comparison to ₹19,377.83 crore allocated in 2020-21 -- an increase of 6.97%.

The BSF guards the country's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Infiltration of militants and cross-border firing from Pakistan have been regular features along the 3,323 km long frontier all of which, barring the 740-km-long Line of Control, is guarded by the BSF.

The 4,096-km long Indo-Bangladesh border, guarded by the BSF, also sees illegal infiltration, smuggling of cows, contraband and other items.

The air wing of the BSF received ₹140.15 crore in comparison to ₹54.75 crore received last year -- an increase of 155%.

The ITBP, which guards 3,488 km long Sino-Indian border, received ₹6,567.17 crore in comparison to ₹6,150.15 crore last Budget -- an increase of 6.78%.

The CRPF, which is deployed for internal security, maintenance of law and order and anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir, received ₹26,197.90 crore in comparison to ₹24,788.28 crore in 2020-21 -- an increase of 5.6%.

The Intelligence Bureau received ₹2,839.24 crore in comparison to ₹2,433.89 crore received last year -- an increase of 16.6%.

The CISF, which guards vital installations like nuclear plants, airports, key industries, metro networks and other important government buildings, received ₹10,341.83 crore in comparison to ₹10,676.98 crore last year.

The SSB, which guards India's borders with Nepal (1,751 km) and Bhutan (699 km), received ₹6,479.74 crore in comparison to ₹5,950 crore in 2020-21.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

