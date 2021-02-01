Budget 2021: MHA gets 1,66,547 cr, majority for border forces, census ops

An amount of ₹1,66,547 crore has been allocated for the Ministry of Home Affairs for the fiscal 2021-22 in comparison to ₹1,49,387 crore it had received in 2020-21. ₹1,03,802.52 crore of the fund has been earmarked for the central armed police forces such as the CRPF, the BSF and the CISF, and ₹3,768.28 crore for census operations. The work for the census 2021 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.