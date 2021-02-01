Budget 2021: Mobile phones may get costlier as govt revokes few exemptions

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced customs duty exemption to some mobile phone parts and charger parts in her Budget 2021 speech .

The finance minister said that the government in this fiscal year will be withdrawing exemptions on some parts of mobile phones. "Some parts of mobiles to move from NIL to 2.5% rate in customs duty," Sitharaman said during her Budget speech.

The rate of customs duty on Printed Circuit Board Assembly [PCBA] of charger or adapter has been increased from 10% to 15%, the government added. (All goods under this tariff item, other than above, will continue to attract the existing effective rate of BCD at 10%), it said in the Budget statement.

There will be exemption duty on steel scrap up to March 2022 while customs duty on copper scrap is cut to 2.5% from 5%.

Moreover, the government is also exempting duty on steel scrap for a specified period. The FM said that the Centre was Cutting Basic Customs Duty rate on nylon chips & nylon fibre.

As earlier reported, to boost the Make in India initiative, the Centre was considering increasing customs duty on certain parts of various components.

India announced its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phones last year. The scheme announced earlier for 10 key sectors including textile and automobiles, would help India become self-reliant, boost manufacturing and enhance exports.

The government had approved the PLI scheme for 10 sectors, taking the total outlay for such incentives to nearly ₹2 lakh crore over a five-year period starting this fiscal.

Moreover, the Foreign Direct Investment insurance increased to 74% from 49%, Sitharaman added.





