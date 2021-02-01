Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)

Budget 2021: More relaxed rules on investment in insurers set to attract US, European players

2 min read . 06:47 PM IST

Aditya Kalra , Abhirup Roy , Reuters

FM Sitharaman in her budget speech for 2021-22 said the government would allow foreign direct investment of up to 74% in insurance entities, up from 49% currently, clearing the way for 'foreign ownership and control with safeguards'