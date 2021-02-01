Subscribe
Home >Budget >News >Budget 2021: No impact on petrol, diesel prices despite agri infra cess
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday

Budget 2021: No impact on petrol, diesel prices despite agri infra cess

1 min read . 02:19 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • Imposition of agri infra cess of 2.5 per litre on petrol and 4 on diesel is being offset by a cut in excise duties
  • The Agri Infra Development Cess will be applicable from 2 Feb, 2021

New Delhi: As part of Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday imposed agri infra cess of 2.5 per litre on petrol and 4 on diesel.

However, this wouldn't be a burden on the customer as the cess is being offset by a cut in excise duties.

"Consequent to imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on petrol and diesel, Basic Excise Duty (BED) and Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) rates have been reduced on them so that overall consumer does not bear any additional burden. Consequently, unbranded petrol and diesel will attract BED of 1.4, and 1.8 per litre respectively. The SAED on unbranded petrol and diesel shall be 11 and 8 per litre respectively. Also, branded petrol and diesel will attract BED of 2.6, and 4.2 per litre respectively. The SAED on unbranded petrol and diesel shall be 11 and 8 per litre respectively," said government.

The Agri Infra Development Cess will be applicable from 2 February, 2021.

Agri infra cess of 2.5% has been imposed on gold, silver and dore bars, 35% on apples, 5% on specified fertilizer, 1.5% on coal, lignite and peat, 30% on kabuli chana, 10% on peas, 50% on bengal gram/chick peas, 20% on lentil (mosur), 5% on cotton.

Agri infra cess of 100% has been imposed on alcoholic beverages.

