Budget 2021: No impact on petrol, diesel prices despite agri infra cess

"Consequent to imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on petrol and diesel, Basic Excise Duty (BED) and Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) rates have been reduced on them so that overall consumer does not bear any additional burden. Consequently, unbranded petrol and diesel will attract BED of ₹1.4, and ₹1.8 per litre respectively. The SAED on unbranded petrol and diesel shall be ₹11 and ₹8 per litre respectively. Also, branded petrol and diesel will attract BED of ₹2.6, and ₹4.2 per litre respectively. The SAED on unbranded petrol and diesel shall be ₹11 and ₹8 per litre respectively," said government.