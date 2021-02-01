Budget 2021: Over 15000 schools to be strengthened as per new NEP

"Students have so far been evaluated on unidimensional parameters. There will be a complete shift from using assessments to not only judge the cognitive levels of the learner, but also using it as an opportunity to identify the unique strengths and the potential of the child. To this effect, a holistic progress card is envisaged to provide students with valuable information on their strengths, areas of interest, needed areas of focus and thereby, helping them in making optimal career choices," she added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}