Budget 2021 proposes exemption for LTC cash scheme

The Union Budget for 2021-22 has proposed to provide tax exemption to cash allowance in lieu of Leave Travel Concession (LTC). The scheme was announced by the government last year for individuals who were unable to claim their LTC tax benefit due to covid-related restrictions on travelling.

"Given the situation arising out of the outbreak of Covid pandemic, it is proposed to provide tax exemption to cash allowance in lieu of LTC," said the memorandum to the Budget.

The scheme was first announced for government employees on 12 October. However, later it was extended to cover non-government employees as well.

Presently, section 10(5) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 provides for an exemption for the value of travel concession or assistance provided by an employer/former employer to employees and their family. This is subject to the employee proceeding on leave to any place in India.

"However, considering the travel restrictions due to Covid 19 pandemic, the Government, in October 2020 notified the cash allowance scheme in lieu of LTC subject to conditions. In this budget 2021 legislative amendments have been brought in," said Sudhakar Sethuraman, Partner, Deloitte India.

"While the Finance Bill 2021 does not specifically mention expiry of the time limit to avail the LTC scheme, the memorandum to the Budget highlights that the said scheme shall be applicable in relation to the assessment year 2021-2022 only," Sethuraman said.

An individual employee is required to fulfil certain conditions to avail the cash allowance scheme in lieu of LTC. "Under the new scheme, LTC option will be exercised for the block of 2018-2021. Taxpayers must spend the specified sum on goods or services with a GST rate of 12% or more. Payment for such goods and services must be made via electronic mode only. This expenditure must be made between 12 October 2020 till 31 March 2021. The amount of exemption to not exceed ₹36,000 per person (individual employee including his family members) or one-third of specified expenditure, whichever is less," said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax.

“However, this is only specified in the memorandum, however, it can be effective once the relevant income tax rules are notified," said Gupta.

This way, the new LTC scheme gives an option to the employee to spend on eligible goods and services instead of travelling to claim the tax exemption.

"Accordingly, a non-central a government employee can now avail the benefit of cash allowance scheme in lieu of LTC to optimize their taxes and achieve higher net pay," added Sethuraman.

The previous scheme required taxpayers to submit travel bills for LTC. The exemption was available only on the actual travel costs i.e., the air, rail or bus fare incurred by the employee. This exemption from tax was available for two journeys taken in a block of four calendar years (the current block is 2018 to 2021) to travel to any place in India.

The exemption was available for travel by an employee and his family which can include his spouse and children (up to two) and parents, brothers and sisters, wholly or mainly dependant on the employee. No expenses such as local conveyance, sightseeing, hotel accommodation, food, etc., were eligible for this exemption. The exemption is limited to the LTC allowance amount provided by the employer based on rules such as the fare for travel as prescribed.

“New LTC cash voucher scheme is only available for FY 2020-21. Scheme details are mentioned in the memo; however, these need to be separately notified via income tax rules," said Gupta.

