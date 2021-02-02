Budget 2021 proposes exemption for LTC cash scheme

An individual employee is required to fulfil certain conditions to avail the cash allowance scheme in lieu of LTC. "Under the new scheme, LTC option will be exercised for the block of 2018-2021. Taxpayers must spend the specified sum on goods or services with a GST rate of 12% or more. Payment for such goods and services must be made via electronic mode only. This expenditure must be made between 12 October 2020 till 31 March 2021. The amount of exemption to not exceed ₹36,000 per person (individual employee including his family members) or one-third of specified expenditure, whichever is less," said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax.

