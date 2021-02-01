Budget 2021: Rahul Gandhi says govt should support farmers, MSMEs, workers

Budget 2021: Rahul Gandhi says govt should support farmers, MSMEs, workers1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 11:38 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be present in Lok Sabha on Monday during the presentation of the Union Budget by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opined that the Union Budget 2021-22 must have an increased healthcare expenditure to save lives and increase the defence expenditure to safeguard borders. The sources close to the leader earlier informed that he would be present at the Parliament during the budget session.
On Monday morning, he tweeted, "Budget2021 must: Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment. Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives. Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders."
Meanwhile, Union Cabinet has approved the budget 2021-22 that will be presented by the Finance Minister in the Parliament.
All eyes are fixed on the Union Finance Minister as she is set to present Union Budget, at a time when India is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.
Ahead of presenting the Budget, Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind today. She was accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry.
For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year due to COVID. It will be available for all as a soft copy, online.
The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.
