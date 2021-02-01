Budget 2021: Relief from double taxation for NRIs on accrued retirement money

New Delhi: The Union Budget for 2020-2021 on Monday proposed to provide relief from double taxation for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) on accrued retirement money and for claiming relief on tax deducted in India.

For removing hardship of double taxation, the Budget said the government will soon notify rules regarding the taxability in the hands of such NRIs relating to their withdrawal/redemption proceeds from their foreign retirement accounts which were opened whilst being non-resident in India.

Currently, there is a mismatch in the year of taxability of withdrawal from retirement funds by residents who had opened such fund when they were non-resident in India and resident in foreign countries.

"Upon return to India a challenge is faced by the NRIs with respect to tax on accrued income in foreign retirement accounts in terms of the tax credit for foreign taxes – this arises on account of differential tax years. "Now specific rules for NRI will be notified to removing hardship of double taxation," said Tapati Ghose, Partner, Deloitte India.

When non-resident Indians return to India, they generally face issues concerning their accrued incomes in their foreign retirement accounts. This is usually due to a mismatch in timing of taxation of such income in the foreign country and India. They may also face difficulties in getting credit for Indian taxes in foreign jurisdictions.

Archit Gupta, founder and CEO ClearTax said, "NRIs who returned to India after spending significant time abroad on a job faced difficulties with receiving money from retirement accounts. Due to the difference in tax policy between countries, in some countries, retirals may be taxed on withdrawal or only on receipt, whereas in India retirals may be taxed on accruals. This caused a great deal of frustration to NRIs who later became residents and reported retiral receipts in Indian tax returns.

“Claiming the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) benefits also became challenging in such a scenario; to provide them relief government will be specifying certain retiral accounts and notifying countries where this discrepancy will be reduced to prevent hardships to returning NRIs who receive money from their retiral accounts," Gupta further added.

The amendment will be effective from 1 April 2022 and will accordingly apply to the assessment year 2022-23 and subsequent assessment years.

"At present, the withdrawal from such funds may be taxed on receipt basis in such foreign countries, while on an accrual basis in India. To address this mismatch and remove this genuine hardship, it is proposed to insert a new section 89A to the Act to provide that the income of a specified person from a specified the account shall be taxed in the manner and the year as prescribed by the Central Government," said the Memorandum to the Budget.

Parizad Sirwalla, Partner and Head, Global Mobility Services- Tax, KPMG India said under the existing Income-tax provisions, interest accrued on such specified notified funds in specified countries (to be notified) is taxable in India on accrual (year of interest is credited in the retirement account) on an ongoing basis.

The taxability in the foreign country may be on withdrawal from such funds. Hence, this leads to double taxation at different points in time. It consequentially raises challenges in claiming the foreign tax credit to mitigate double taxation. Hence, it is proposed that the new rules will be specified to provide for timing, manner of taxation and mode of mitigating double taxation.

“This amendment appears to provide some relief to individuals qualifying as a resident and ordinary resident, especially returning to India either due to the ongoing pandemic or any other reason," said Sirwalla.

