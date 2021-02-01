Budget 2021: 15,700 crore provided for MSME sector, says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made a provision of ₹15,700 crore for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the Union Budget 2021-22 .

"We have taken a number of steps to support the MSME sector in this budget. I have provided ₹15,700 crore more than double the previous year," Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament.

"Financial Inclusion: To further facilitate credit flow under the scheme of Stand Up India for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and also women, I propose to reduce the margin money requirement from 25% 15% only and to also include loans for activities in allied activities in agriculture," FM Sitharaman said.

The Union Budget 2021-22 proposals rest on six pillars -- Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government and maximum governance.

While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said, only three times has the Budget followed a contraction in the economy this time, unlike before, the situation is due to a global pandemic Budget-2021 provides every opportunity for the economy to capture the pace and grow sustainably.

"The preparation of this Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before, in view of calamities that have affected a country or a region within a country. But what we have endured with COVID-19 to 2020 is Sui generis," she added.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing farm crisis with protests against the farm laws continuing for months, FM Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech that the government is increasing the agriculture credit target to ₹16.5 lakh crore.

“Our government is committed to the welfare of farmers. The MSP regime has undergone a change to assure price that is at least 1.5 times the cost of production across all commodities," said Sitharaman, in assurance to the farm sector.

Sitharaman further added in her Budget speech, “Procurement has also continued to increase at a steady pace. This has resulted in an increase in payment to farmers substantially. In the case of wheat, the total payment made to farmers in 2013-14 was ₹ ₹33,874 crore. In 2019-20 it was ₹62,802 crore and in 2020-21, it was ₹75,060 crore."

“Cotton farmers saw stupendous increase in the amount that was paid to them in 2013-14, that was ₹90 crore and it was increased to over ₹25,000 crore in 2020-21," said Sitharaman.

Nirmala Sitharaman said a total of 43.36 lakh farmers have benefited from these payments.

In Budget 2021, Sitharaman also proposed to increase the agriculture credit target to ₹16.5 lakh crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via